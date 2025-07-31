Subscribe

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan returns with ‘too much fun’, JioHotstar releases teaser - check when and where to watch

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan featured in the first teaser of Bigg Boss 19, revealing details about the upcoming season. Here's everything you need to know.

Sneha Biswas
Updated31 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Salman Khan to return with Bigg Boss 19.(JioHotstar)

Bigg Boss 19: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to his hosting duties for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. On Thrusday, the makers officially announced Bigg Boss 19 with a teaser, revealing its premiere date and platform. 

Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, 2025. It will be streaming online on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM. It will ai on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss 19 teaser

On Thursday, JioHotstar dropped the first teaser across its social media handles.

In the teaser, the OG hosts Salman Khan reveals a big twist in the upcoming season. The theme of Bigg Boss 19 will be “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar,” suggesting a dramatic change in who holds authority inside the house. He also promised “too much fun" inside the Bigg Boss house, leaving viewers excited than before.

Watch teaser here:

 

