Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa for body shaming remarks, Ashnoor Kaur breaks down

Bigg Boss 19 update: Host Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar, and this time, he addressed body-shaming remarks towards Ashnoor Kaur. Khan slammed Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand for their remarks towards Kaur.

Salman Khan slams Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand for comments on Ashnoor Kaur He told Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, "Kisne right diya aapko judge karne ka ki kaun kaisa dikhta hai? Ashnoor has proved she’s not a child — she’s mature. But you two are not. Aap mean ho, kathor ho, aapko lihaaz nahi hai. Aapka rona convenience pe hai. Agar koi aapse ye baat kehta, toh aapke aansu nahi nikalte.”

Khan asserted that such comments in the Bigg Boss house are unacceptable.

Turning to Kunickaa, he added, “Women empowerment ki flag bearer aap tab vahin par thi — par aapne in dono ko rokna zaruri nahi samjha. Ulta aap contribution de rahi thi.” To this, she defended, saying, “I just said my 13-year-old granddaughter knows what to eat.” Ashnoor Kaun interrupted, “Ma’am, you know how much my portion is.”

While Kunickaa Sadanand denied making comments on Kaur, Salman Khan said, "Aap keh rahi hain hathi aur doosre statements yaad nahi hain. This is the third time you’re saying you don’t remember, but there are so many cameras and mics in this house. At least don’t do this to me.”

Khan continued, “You’re only saying sorry so that this topic doesn’t stretch — not because you’ve realised your mistake. Earlier, you said you don’t remember anything, now you suddenly do. The longer this conversation continues, the more truth will come out — and that’s why you’re ending it so quickly.”

Salman Khan blasts Shehbaz Badesha Khan also schooled Shehbaz Badesha for his remarks. “If someone had said that about Tanya and she came to you, what would she have expected?” Salman Khan asked. Shehbaz refused to accept his “theple jaisa muh,” Khan, “Of course you don’t remember, but you said it.”

“This whole incident was shocking, terrible and not cool at all. Yahan bahut gaaliyan boli gayi hain is show par — but in my eyes, this is worse than all of them," Khan also said.

Ashnoor Kaur on body image issues During the segment, Ashnoor Kaur also grew emotional talking about her body image issues. The Times of India quoted her, saying, “My body used to bloat up after coming to the sets. As a child, even as a teenager, I tried many things. There was a stage where I had eating disorders. I didn't eat, I used to starve. Before coming here, in fact, I lost 9 kgs. But after coming here, my body bloated up again. In a stressful environment, some people lose weight and some gain weight. I used to gain weight.”