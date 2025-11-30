Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan struggles to host Weekend Ka Var after Dharmendra's death: ‘Ek bohot bada jhatka…’

Bigg Boss 19: Host Salman Khan returned to the show to continue his duties during Weekend Ka Vaar. He grew emotional and talked about not wanting to appear this weekend after the death of veteran actor Dharmendra. Khan shared a close bond with Dharmendra who often referred to him as his son.

Salman Khan on Dharmendra's death In the show, Salman Khan said, “Yeh hafta waisa hi jo guzarā hai… woh mannatein maang kar, duā kar ke, prārthnayein karke, aansuon ke saath guzarā hai (This past week has been very difficult on us — It went on with wishes and prayers, with devotion, and with tears).”

“Desh ko ek bahut hi baṛā jhatkā lagā hai, fans ko ek bahut bada jhatkā lagā hai, industry ko ek baṛā loss, ek baṛā sadmā pahunchā hai. Mujhe lagta hai, aap samajh rahe hain ki main kiski baat kar raha hoon. (The country has received a massive shock, fans are deeply shaken, and the industry has suffered a huge loss, a major setback. I think you understand whom I am talking about) Anyway, God bless us,” he added.

The host also revealed that although he wanted to skip work this weekend, however, he showed up despite the loss.

“I wish iss hafte ka Weekend Ka Vaar mai nahi kar raha hota but life goes on (I wanted to not host this week's Weekend Ka Vaar).”

Watch video:

Bigg Boss 19 eviction This week during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan evicted Ashnoor Kaur from the house for breaking the rule. Along with her, Shehbaz Badesha was also reportedly evicted as part of a double eviction.

Dharmendra's death and prayer meet The legendary actor, popularly known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra passed away on November 24 after prolonged hospitalisation. During his final moments, Salman Khan was among the celebrities who visited the Deol family. They were snapped at the hospital where Dharmendra was admitted.

Meanwhile, a prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on Thursday at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. At the event, eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects to the film icon.