Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes ‘bhaiya se saiyan’ dig at Tanya Mittal, exposes her plan to nominate Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19's contestant Tanya Mittal had hit the headlines again as host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took a “bhaiya se saiyan” dig at her, allegedly exposing her game plan against fellow contestant and singer Amaal Mallik.

In the Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had schooled Tanya Mittal for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. The host had also warned Amaal Mallik against her, saying that she had been trying to provoke him against Malti Chahar.

Tanya Mittal's game plan OUT In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman can be seen reprimanding Tanya over her “failed plan” to nominate Amaal after multiple attempts of trying to make him jealous and provoke him.

“Tanya, your game plan to nominate Amaal failed because Bigg Boss didn’t even give you Amaal’s option. Itna build up diya gaya hai ki main sabke saamne Amaal ko bhaiya bolungi, aap jalana chah rahi thi, uksana chah rahi thi,” Salman said.

“Kisi ko farak hi nahi padha,” exclaimed the host, as he took a dig at her, saying that her game plan didn't work. “Ab bhaiya se saiyan pe toh jaa nahi sakte. Toh agar yahi aapka game plan hai toh kya game plan hai aapka,” Salman said.

The star host was referring to how, in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Tanya had claimed she thought of Amaal as a brother. To prove her point, she later called him bhaiya in front of the entire house in the latest episode.

Tanya looked visibly embarrassed in the clip, while Amaal was seen laughing at the situation.

Tanya, who has continued to grab the viewer's attention with her controversial stance and over-exaggerated stories, reportedly discussed the move to nominate Amaal with Farrahana Bhatt.

Even during the nominations, she was also heard asking Bigg Boss to give her the option to nominate between Amaal and another contestant so that she could justify nominating him. However, that opportunity never came.