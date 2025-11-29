Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha evicted along with Ashnoor Kaur from Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 19: As the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its finale, and many evictions will be taking place. Ahead of the weekend, rumours claim that the housemates will witness a double eviction. Reportedly, Ashnoor Kaur will be eliminated from the show. However, she won't be alone while leaving the show.

Advertisement

Double eviction on Bigg Boss 19: Report According to Bigg Boss update account, BBTak on X, formerly Twitter, Ashnoor Kaur will be evicted from the house for breaking the house rules. She was recently seen hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Although Kaur claimed it was unintentional, the incident irked many on the internet.

Shehbaz Badesha evicted from Bigg Boss 19? Besides Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha will also be evicted from the show, going by the claims. It is said that Badesha, who is Shehnaaz Gill's brother, will be evicted due to low votes.

The account posted on the micro-blogging site: “Ashnoor Kaur has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house for breaking house rules, hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally during the task. Shehbaaz Badesha has been EVICTED due to fewer votes.”

Advertisement

Netizens react to Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur's eviction news Reacting to the update, many among the netizens welcomed the alleged decision. Among them, a user wrote, “Absolutely fair. Ashnoor ke behaviour ka limit cross ho chuka tha. Tanya ko hit = straight red card. Shehbaaz ka eviction bhi justified—public connect = 0. BB19 finally cleaning the mess.”

“#AshnoorKaur should’ve been evicted way, way earlier than #BaseerAli and #NehalChudasama. She only reached this stage because of #AbhishekBajaj and, to some extent, #PranitMore and #GauravKhanna. Honestly, she contributed nothing to the show and was downright irritating at times,” said another.

One more wrote, “I am absolutely thrilled to see #ShehbazBadesha finally getting evicted because he was nothing but dead weight in the house. It is truly good riddance to bad rubbish as he brought zero value to the show. While #AshnoorKaur leaving for rule breaking is tough it shows that violence has consequences. This double eviction is the best cleanup before the finale. Now the path is clear for the most deserving winner #GauravKhanna to lift the trophy.”

Advertisement

Someone else also said, “Breaking plate and throwing water on Malti, kicking Nehal and slapping Shehbaaz are equally rules break. Why didn't they take any action against Tanya and Farhana when they broke these rules?”

Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made by the makers regarding the alleged evictions.