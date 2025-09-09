Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals having suicidal thoughts, childhood abuse by father, ‘Main to marne chali gayi thi’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Tanya Mittal broke down after Kunickaa Sadanand made a comment about her mother.

During a nomination task, Tanya was playing alongside Gaurav Khanna while housemates tried to distract them from pressing the buzzer. During the task, Kunickaa questioned Tanya’s upbringing. She said that Tanya’s mother had “not taught her anything”.

This deeply affected Tanya, who later revealed painful memories of her past. As she became inconsolable, fellow housemates tried to pacify her.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schools comedian Pranit More over past jokes on Bhai

As Kunickaa remained unfazed, almost all other housemates confronted her over the comment. Another housemate, Pranit More, asked the Bollywood actress why she had made such a comment. Kunickaa said, “Meri marzi (My wish).”

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, another contestant, said, “It’s a question of her upbringing.”

As Kunickaa continued to defend her comment, More said, “It’s wrong.”

Actor Zeishan Quadri told Kunickaa, “You shouldn’t have talked about her mother. You should have resolved past issues. Instead, you’re provoking her again.”

“Do not talk about parents. People will then start talking about parents and kids, you’ll start feeling offended,” he added.

Amaal Mallik tried consoling Tanya Mittal. He said, “This is how the world is. Outside, people have to hear worse things than this. You have to be strong.”

Actor Gaurav Khanna reminded Kunickaa that she was offended when someone had spoken something about her son.

“These were your words, ‘Do not speak about someone who’s not in the Bigg Boss house’. Now, you’re doing this. You’re double-faced,” Khanna said.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 contestants with pics: Celebrities across many fields join show

Zeishan Quadri told Tanya Mittal that she had proven her upbringing by not replying to a senior like Kunickaa.

“If it were me, I would have abused her,” he added.

What Tanya Mittal said In the Bigg Boss 19 episode, Tanya Mittal then spoke about her childhood scarred by domestic abuse.

“My father used to beat me. My mother protected me. It was really tough for me to get permission to start a business, wear a saree and move out,” Mittal said.

“I would have been married at 19. Main to marne chali gayi thi (I tried to die by suicide)” she added.