Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her house more expensive than 5-7 star hotels, netizens react, ‘Doraemon ka Suneo’

Bigg Boss 19: Touted to be a spiritual influencer and entrepreneur, Tanya Mittal has been hitting headlines with her statement about her extravagant lifestyle. In the new episode, she opened up about her house to Neelam Giri and earned mixed reactions from people on the internet.

Tanya Mittal opens up about her ‘swarg’ like house The topic came up when Giri asked Mittal about her house.

She asked Tanya Mittal what her house looks like. Mittal described it as ‘heaven on earth.’ She revealed that her luxurious home has an entire floor dedicated to her wardrobe. She further added that each floor has five servants and is supported by seven drivers for her.

She said, “It’s very beautiful. Mtlb swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5 star yaa 7 star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye 2500 sq feet main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain (I mean, you know what heaven is like, right? If it existed on Earth, it would look like this. It’s like a dream. Even 5-star or 7-star hotels would seem cheap compared to it. I have an entire floor just for my clothes — 2,500 sq. ft. dedicated to them. There are 5 servants on every floor and 7 drivers).”

Netizens mock Tanya Mittal Soon after a video of Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri's conversation surfaced online, many began mocking the influencer.

While some jokingly compared her to the Ambanis, a few called her ‘Suneo of Doraemon.’

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on the internet, “How can people tolerate her.”

“Yrr mujhe to iska Ghar dekhna he (now I want to see her house),” added another.

One more question, “If she is so rich, then why did she go to Bigg Boss.”

Someone commented, “Income tax department, please watch Bigg Boss.”

A user said, “Taniya Mittal ❌ Doraemon ka Suniyo.” “Ambani ❌ Tanniya ✅,” a different user said.

Tanya Mittal on Bigg Boss 19 This isn’t the first instance of Mittal showcasing her opulent wealth on the show.

Previously, she boasted about always being surrounded by bodyguards and travelling with a convoy of cars. She even went on to claim that she, along with her security team, had rescued more than 100 people, including police officers, during a stampede at the Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

She also shared with the housemates that everyone in her house calls her ‘boss.’

She said she entered the show with 800 sarees, jewellery and her chandi ka (silver) bottle.