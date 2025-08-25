Bigg Boss 19 timing update: Salman Khan's show to premiere at THIS time on JioHotstar and Colors TV; check details

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 will premiere at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV from today 25 August, as the former adopts digital-first strategy.

This season is centered around the political theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. It is set to run longer than usual, around six months. Viewers are eagerly anticipating what Bigg Boss 19 has in store, especially the highly anticipated confrontations among the contestants.

In the premiere episode, Salman Khan introduced 16 contestants on 24 August night.

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants “Bigg Boss”, which is an Indian adaptation of the international show “Big Brother”, will feature various famous personalities from actors to influencers to models and entrepreneurs this season. It includes Farhana Bhat, Amaal Malik, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, and Baseer Ali.

‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ Designed by Art Director Omung Kumar in collaboration with production designer Vanita Garud, the Bigg Boss house goes beyond serving as a mere set, it becomes the foundation for emotional highs, confrontations, and alliances, all closely monitored by Bigg Boss.

“Every year, the Bigg Boss house gives me the chance to create something completely new. For Season 19, it was a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner. We've added playful touches, from unusual creatures to watchful eyes, to keep the contestants constantly on edge,” ANI quoted Omung as saying.

He added, “The Assembly Room is my personal highlight this season, conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar' and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss.”

For Bigg Boss Season 19, the house’s design is inspired by the theme of wilderness camping, evoking the rustic charm of a forest cabin while offering a natural, open environment for conversations and bonding among the housemates.

A W-shaped wooden pillar marks the entrance to the living room, adding an organic, nature-inspired touch that complements the show’s setting. The walls feature drawings of deer and lions, likely symbolising the frequent conflicts and power struggles that unfold in that space. The living room also serves as the venue for Salman Khan’s 'Weekend Ka War', where he addresses the contestants via television.

Outside, the seating area mimics a traditional wigwam, creating a communal space for gathering and reflection. Carved eyes placed strategically throughout the design reinforce the idea that the contestants are under constant observation.

The Assembly Room, considered the heart of the Bigg Boss house this season, aligns with the central theme Gharwalon ki Sarkaar. This room functions as the main arena for critical discussions, debates, and decision-making. Only accessible during specific times, it serves as a power hub where participants will be expected to face conflicting opinions, assert leadership, and defend their viewpoints.