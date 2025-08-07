Bigg Boss 19 trailer OUT: Salman Khan brings ‘democracy’ in the house, calls it 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ — WATCH

Bigg Boss 19 trailer: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns to his hosting duties with the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. On Thursday, the makers dropped a new trailer, hinting at what viewers can expect this season. Salman revealed the theme of Bigg Boss 19--Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, promising freedom and democracy among the housemates.

Bigg Boss 19 trailer JioHotstar shared the official trailer of Bigg Boss Season 19 on Instagram. It begins with Salman Khan dressed as a politician in a Nehru jacket and making a dashing entry at a Parliament-inspired Bigg Boss house. The new theme, ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, confirms a dramatic shift in power in the show.

In the clip, Salman revealed that this season, housemates will have the freedom to make both big and small decisions within the house. However, every choice they make will come with consequences and public reactions.

Salman said in Hindi, "Aisa pehli baar hua 18-19 saalon mein (This has happened for the first time in 18–19 years). This time, Bigg Boss won’t be about crazy drama, but about democracy. Every small and big decision will be in the hands of the housemates. So housemates, do whatever you want to do, man — but be ready for the consequences and the public, because this time in Bigg Boss, it's the Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar (housemates' government)."

Watch trailer here:

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 theme Salman also shared in a statement, "Bigg Boss' every season is different, but this time, the tables have turned. ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai. Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain (Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar means the power is in their hands, and when people get power, their true faces are revealed. This time, the contestants have been given full authority to make their own decisions, but every decision comes with a consequence. I always say, play with dignity, but these people leave dignity behind and bring in drama). This season, they’ll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight!”

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 will be streaming on 24 August on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.