Bigg Boss 19 'Trophy Belongs To Amaal' trends ahead of finale - Netizens back composer Amaal Mallik in large numbers

The countdown is on for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, set to air this Sunday evening. The final five contenders are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More.

In the hours leading up to the finale, the hashtag #TrophyBelongsToAmaal has surged on X, signalling a strong tide of public support in favour of the music composer-singer. Many viewers and fans seem convinced — Amaal might be the next Bigg Boss champion.

While fans appear largely united behind Mallik, Bigg Boss has a reputation for wild twists … and the ultimate result will only be revealed when host Salman Khan raises the winner’s hand.

Advertisement

“He didn’t shout to be seen. He didn’t scheme to be strong. Amaal let his character speak. TROPHY BELONGS TO AMAAL,” a user wrote on X.

“In a game of drama, Amaal played with dignity. Raw honesty. Blunt clarity. Composed strength. TROPHY BELONGS TO AMAAL,” another user wrote on X.

“Bold enough to speak the truth. Calm enough to handle the chaos. Kind enough to stay human. That’s Amaal for you. TROPHY BELONGS TO AMAAL,” the third user wrote.

The finale will stream live on JioCinema from 9 pm; television viewers can tune in to Colors TV from 10:30 pm. Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will also be present, promoting their upcoming film.

Advertisement

About Amaal Mallik Amaal Mallik studied at Jamnabai Narsee School before earning a B.Com from N.M. College, Mumbai. He later trained in Western classical, jazz and rock music at the Trinity College of Music, London — bringing serious musical credentials into the Bigg Boss house.

What’s at Stake Last week saw the elimination of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, while Malti Chahar was ousted in a surprise mid-week eviction. The audience now holds the final vote. As the show’s most anticipated moment draws near — will Amaal’s fan-favourite status translate into Bigg Boss 19’s grand trophy?