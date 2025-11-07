Bigg Boss 19 update: Amaal Mallik takes captaincy amid discord with Tanya Mittal on Day 74, all eyes on Farrhana Bhatt

In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 19,' music composer Amaal Mallik has emerged as a strong contender as he took over the post of new house captain. As Amaal takes the reigns, all eyes are on veteran music composer Daboo Mallik's son, who is the group leader. The reality show marked Day 74 as Amaal and Tanya Mittal navigate through strained friendship.

As the contestants competed for captaincy on Bigg Boss 19 set, Abhishek Bajaj confronted Neelam Giri while tensions flared between Farrhana Bhatt and Mridul Tiwari. The atmosphere at the reality show heated up when Kunickaa Sadanand clashed with Abhishek. After the captaincy task, Gaurav Khanna locked horns with Farrahna Bhatt. Following the musical chairs contest, Amaal was named the new house captain.

Tension between Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan Heated drama on the reality show created a stir both online and offline after Farrhana Bhatt's family sent a legal notice to Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan, for calling her a terrorist. The notice was issued not only to Amaal’s aunt, but also to Fifafooz YouTube channel and YouTube India over Amaal Mallik's aunt calling Farrhana a “terrorist” in an interview.

Seeking ₹1crore in damages, the notice posted by her lawyer states, “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt.” Farrhana’s family on Wednesday confirmed the development about legal notice on social media. The note suggests that Farrhana’s family expressed ‘deep distress’ over the derogatory remarks made by Roshan, HT reported.

Popular insider page BB Tak reported, "Farrhana Bhatt is back to her strategy - skipping duties and creating chaos in the house again." Curiosity is building around how the tasks will be carried out under Amaal's captaincy amid escalating tensions in the house.

JioHotstar in a post on Instagram said, “Iss hafte Boss Meter ke winner bante hai humare desi boy Mridul Tiwari.”

What did Amaal Mallik’s aunt Roshan say about Farrhana? In an interview last month with Fifafooz, Amaal Mallik’s aunt Roshan was asked about Farrhana. She called her “evil" and “terrorist” and said, "I’m sorry, I don’t want to say this. But vo jo hote hai na rakshah log jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she’s like that. (She is like a demon who laughs after sucking people’s blood).”

Pranit More, the 32-year-old Bigg Boss contestant, who had to leave on ‘medical grounds’ after his health deteriorated reportedly surprised fans with his return to the reality television show.