Bigg Boss 19 update: Pranit More eliminated from Salman Khan's show - What happened, will he return?

Bigg Boss 19 update: Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 19, will see another unexpected elimination. If reports are true, contestant Pranit More will be out of the game. Previously, Baseer Ali's elimination created an uproar among netizens.

Advertisement

Pranit More eliminated from Bigg Boss 19: Report According to multiple reports, comedian Pranit More has been eliminated.

This week, nine contestants were nominated for elimination. It included Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri.

Why was Pranit More eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 While the makers are yet to confirm these developments, Bigg Boss Tak reported that More is no longer inside the Bigg Boss house. While some suggest that he might have been relocated to a secret room, others suggest that he took an exit due to his health.

According to the popular Bigg Boss insider page, Bigg Boss Khabri, Pranit More has been diagnosed with dengue on 30 October. It is believed that he has been admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement

Will Pranit More return on Bigg Boss 19? While More's team did not issue a statement regarding his health, Khabri reported that the comedian might return for his second innings in the show. Reportedly, Pranit More will be entering the show in the upcoming Monday episode.

Netizens slam Bigg Boss makers after Pranit More's health rumours Reacting to the rumours about More's health, netizens extended wishes for his speedy recovery on social media.

Advertisement

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Get well soon Champ. The stage isn’t the same without you, Pranit More! Prayers and positive vibes your way, #PranitMore Take your time to heal! Your comeback will be legendary!”

“It doesn't matter whether I like Pranit or not, no one should make fun of his health issues. This is a game show, don't sacrifice your morals for such a small thing. Get well soon Pranit More (sic),” added another.

One also slammed the makers for More's health and posted, “Get well soon Pranit. Pranit was sleeping in Danube. He was indeed very sick. For the last 3 days, Pranit’s health was low — and now the makers realized it’s dengue? Then why do they even have a doctor in the show? (sic)”

Advertisement

“Shame on Bigg Boss Makers. It's your responsibility that contestants should be safe and healthy. Hygiene should be maintained in the house. First Siddharth Shukla got dengue, then Abhishek Malhan and now Pranit More. You are solely response (sic),” said another.