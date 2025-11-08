Bigg Boss 19 update: Salman Khan confronts Neelam Giri for playing victim card ahead of eviction: ‘Aapka dogla pann…’

Bigg Boss 19 update: Host Salman Khan is back to pull out Bigg Boss housemates for their game so far. Amid everyone, Khan called out Neelam Giri for instigating fights among others. He cited examples of Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, reminding Giri of the times when she played the “victim card.”

Advertisement

Khan called Neelam Giri's behaviour ‘doglapan’ (double standard), and said that she has no individuality in the house.

Reportedly, this weekend, Giri will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. While there's no confirmation on this development from the makers, rumours also suggest that she might not be the only one to walk out of the house.

Salman Khan slams Neelam Giri In a video, Salman Khan is seen telling Neelam Giri, “Breaking news, Neelam ne na dost dekha na dushman, har jagah inhone barabar aag lagayi hai. Yee aapka dogla pann laga, wah. Lekin pure gyarah hafte aapne nikale hai bina kisi individuality ke. Oh ho ho. Tanya ke baare mein Amaal n task me kuch bura bola hai. Aapne Tanya ke peeth peechein victim card khelte hue same hi cheezein boli hai ya usse jyada (Neelam neither saw friends nor enemies; she’s managed to set fires everywhere equally. This two-faced attitude of yours really showed. But oh, you’ve spent all eleven weeks without showing any individuality. Oh ho ho! You accused Amaal Mallik of speaking badly about Tanya Mittal during a task, but behind Tanya’s back, you played the victim card and said the same things, or maybe even worse).”

Previously, Khan slammed Neelam Giri for gossiping about Ashnoor Kaur. He also gave it back to Tanya Mittal for her comments on Kaur.

Advertisement

Salman Khan to Farrhana Bhatt Not just Neelam Giri, Khan is also seen slamming Farrhana Bhatt for her comments on Gaurav Khanna in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.

Commenting on Bhatt's “I’ll never do television” remark, Khan said, “Farrhana, aap kya bolti rehti ho, aap ki television nahi karungi, yeh kya kar rahi ho aap? (What do you keep saying that you’ll never do television. What are you doing right now?) People watch this show because of me, and they’ll get to know people because of me. I’m too embarrassed that people will get to know someone like you because of me.”

Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri to be evicted: Report Reportedly, the new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see a double eviction. While many thought Bhatt might be eliminated from the show, reports claim that Abhishek Bajaj will be evicted from the game alongside Giri.

Advertisement