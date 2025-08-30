Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan brings a surprise guest for Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and host Salman Khan already has a twist lined up. In the latest promo, Salman is seen teasing music composer Amaal Mallik with a “special surprise,” leaving both the contestants and the audience intrigued.

In the clip, Salman hints at Amaal’s emotional confession earlier in the show. “Jinko aapne national TV pe confess kiya hai saying ‘I miss you,’ unko humne yahan bula liya hai,” Salman says, before inviting a mystery woman onto the stage. The promo does not reveal her face, but Amaal appears visibly surprised and confused.

Earlier this week, Amaal had spoken candidly about his personal life inside the Bigg Boss house. He confirmed that he is in a relationship outside the show and assured his partner of his loyalty. “I want my special person to know that I’ve carried her respect with me into this house. No matter how I am portrayed here, my commitment won’t change,” Amaal said during a heart-to-heart with fellow contestants.

He also admitted that he misses his partner deeply. “I don’t know if I should say this on national television, but in just three days, I realised how much I miss her. I only got to meet her twice before entering the show, and I wish we had more time together,” he shared.

