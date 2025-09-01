Bigg Boss 19 updates: Salman Khan announces no elimination, Kunickaa steps down as house captain

The latest episode of Bigg Boss brought both relief and drama. Just when housemates were tense about this week's eviction, host Salman Khan surprised everyone with a twist — no one would be leaving the house this week. However, he made it clear that next week, elimination is certain.

Salman Khan announces no eviction this week Host Salman Khan added suspense and excitement during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 19 on Sunday, August 31. In a surprise twist, he announced that no one would be evicted this week.

The show’s makers have given all contestants a second chance, giving room for the house dynamics to shift and tension to rise. With shocking revelations from both Salman and the housemates, the drama has only grown. Whether it’s part of a plan or just to build suspense, this unexpected move has kept the audience fully engaged.

Kunickaa resigns from the role of captain Soon after, the focus shifted to Kunickaa, who made a bold decision during the episode. She told Bigg Boss she no longer wanted to continue as captain. Expressing her disappointment, she said, “I don’t want to be the captain. If this is how they think about me, I’m giving it up.”

Kunickaa felt singled out by several contestants, saying they were unfairly calling her unstable and biased. She also mentioned that Bigg Boss could take back her immunity for the coming week if needed.

Kunickaa vs Farhana The situation took a turn for the worse when Kunickaa and Farhana got into a fierce argument. During the clash, Kunickaa told Farhana to "Talk to my hand,” to which Farhana responded, “Don’t take privilege of your age.”

Their disagreement quickly became personal. Kunickaa called Farhana names like “Kandi” and “Cheel”, while Farhana accused her of attention-seeking behaviour.