Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan pulls up Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badeshah for disrespectful behaviour

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw host Salman Khan returning to the screen after a brief family week, and he wasted no time addressing controversial behaviour inside the house. Two contestants, music composer Amaal Mallik and influencer Shehbaz Badeshah, were called out for their comments, aggressive tone, and remarks directed at both fellow contestants and the show’s makers.

Salman Khan Addresses Amaal and Shehbaz's Disrespectful Behaviour The host’s sharp words brought ongoing tensions out into the open. The episode was serious in tone, and Salman made it clear that he was in no mood to overlook disrespect.

The confrontation began with Salman reminding Amaal of a statement he made after the captaincy task. Amaal had declared, “Toofan se takrayega toh bhasm hojaayega, Amaal Mallik aise he nahi hai.” This sentence, meant to show dominance, became one of the major talking points of the night.

Salman, however, used the same statement to confront him. The host remarked, “Amaal strong logon se takrayega nahi, bus unke peeth peeche unki burayi karega.”

The comment suggested that Amaal preferred speaking against strong contestants behind their backs rather than facing them directly.

Housemates supported this statement as well. Actor Gaurav Khanna referred to Amaal as a “hypocrite”, while contestant Pranit More added, “Face par treat karta hai jaise woh friend hai, peeth peeche uske baare mein bolte rehta hai.”

Their remarks sparked a heated argument in the house, with Amaal visibly irritated and defensive.

Salman Reminds the House of Earlier Disrespect Salman then referred to a previous incident where several housemates, including Amaal and Shehbaz, complained about Bigg Boss being unfair.

He stated firmly, “Joh hungama aap dono ne kiya tha ki Bigg Boss unfair hain, agar main yahan hota, main mukhya dwaar khulwa deta aur option bhi nahi deta.”

The message was clear — Salman expected discipline and respect for the format of the show. He suggested that had he been present during that incident, he might have even allowed the dissatisfied contestants to voluntarily walk out.

Amaal tried to interject by saying, “Aisa nahi ho sakta,” but Salman cut him off, “Sunna hai toh suno, nahi toh main chup baith jaata hoon.”

This moment underlined Salman’s stance – if criticism is raised, contestants must be prepared to sit and listen.

Shehbaz Also Questioned by Salman During the exchange, Salman pointed out that some of Amaal’s issues arose due to his close association with co-contestant Shehbaz.

He remarked, “Aur kai baar aapke pange ho jaate hain aapke ek dost ki wajah se — Shehbaz.”

Turning directly to Shehbaz, Salman said, “You have not realised yet how possessive you have become regarding Amaal. Since the day you entered the house, you have been a chamcha.”

This statement surprised many housemates and highlighted the way alliances inside the house could influence behaviour. Salman’s words suggested that Shehbaz’s loyalty was affecting not only him but also Amaal, who was being pulled into more conflicts because of it.

The episode also followed the previous week in which filmmaker Rohit Shetty had temporarily taken over as host. Even then, both Shehbaz and Amaal had been reprimanded for their tone, complaints, and aggressive statements.

