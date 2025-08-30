Bigg Boss 19 Weekend ka Vaar: Salman Khan schools Pranit More over ‘beneath-the-belt’ jokes about Bhai; what did he say?

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 will air on August 30, with Salman Khan taking charge as host. This week's nominated contestants are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri.

This time, stand-up comedian Pranit More will be at the centre of controversy. A promo shows Salman Khan lashing out at him for making inappropriate jokes about him outside the house.

Salman questioned how Pranit would react if the situation were reversed. He reminded the comedian that using his name for humour might have entertained audiences. But, there's a disclaimer.

“I just don’t think you should go beneath the belt,” Salman Khan warns More in the promo.

As the clip hints at a tense exchange between Salman Khan and the stand-up comedian, social media has become eager to know what jokes More cracked on Bhai in the past.

What did Pranit More say about Salman Khan? Well, Pranit has made multiple jokes about Salman Khan. One of them is linked to Ashneer Grover’s appearance on Bigg Boss last season.

Pranit More, during one of his performances called “Sigma Male”, talks about Grover on Bigg Boss. He mentions how the former BharatPe co-founder became “bheegi billi (timid)” in front of Salman Khan.

“Grover alleged that he had paid money to Salman. Salman is not after money. He is after people’s careers,” says More as images of Vivek Oberoi and Arijit Singh appear on screen.

“It’s good that Ashneer did not say much. If he did, Salman would not have sent him to the Bigg Boss house. He would have taken him to his farmhouse. And, for the first time, a Shark would have turned into a Doggy,” More joked.

Pranit More has also jokingly commented on Salman Khan’s Filmfare press conference. During the event, Khan claimed his family used to use awards as door stoppers.

“It’s like Virat Kohli slamming IPL during IPL,” More said.

Social media reaction Social media users commented on the promo.

“Salman was waiting for this moment,” said one user.

“Salman did not know about Pranit’s jokes last week. Team Bigg Boss must have informed him now,” commented another.

“More, son, you have not come to Bigg Boss. You have been summoned here,” quipped another.

Pranit More’s entry to Bigg Boss During Pranit More’s entry to Bigg Boss, he presented a brief comedy set in front of Salman Khan. However, his tone was more restricted about Khan.

“If I crack jokes on you, I’d be cracked,” he told Salman.

“I was a back-bencher in school. Teachers used to call me “Munh phat (too outspoken),” More added.