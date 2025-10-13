Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Zeishan Quadri is evicted, Salman Khan takes another dig at Abhinav Kashyap

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw writer and filmmaker Zeishan Quadri being evicted from the house after receiving the least number of public votes.

Zeishan, best known as the writer of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, found himself in the bottom two alongside co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur. While his time on the show was largely controversy-free, he had built strong friendships with fellow contestants Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha.

The trio was often seen sharing light-hearted moments with him inside the house.

Zeishan also shared a close rapport with Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal, both of whom became emotional following his departure. Cameras captured Neelam and Tanya breaking down after the eviction, though notably, Zeishan did not bid farewell to Tanya while leaving.

Shehbaz Badesha was also visibly moved, seen wiping away tears as his friend exited the house.

Host Salman Khan takes a dig at Abhinav Kashyap Aside from the emotional eviction, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode made headlines for another reason.

Salman Khan, during a segment with stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta, appeared to indirectly reference filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap.

Without naming him directly, the actor remarked, “In the past 'Weekend Ka Vaar', I had said 'Work. Nobody is interested.' I want to ask again today. Did you get work, brother? After doing such things, you speak ill things about everyone… We also offered you another film, but you refused.”

Salman added, “I feel bad that you destroyed yourself… Love your brother, parents, wife and kids. That’s the bare minimum. If people advise you to speak carefully, they want to see you grow. You are a talented man. Don’t enter that lane. God will save you.”

The remarks sparked speculation online, as Abhinav Kashyap has previously criticised Salman and more recently made controversial comments about Shah Rukh Khan.