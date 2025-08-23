Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch Salman Khan's reality show| Check details

Bigg Boss 19: The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss 19, one of television’s most popular reality shows, is all set to return with a brand-new season on Saturday, August 24. Hosted once again by Salman Khan, the latest edition promises high-voltage drama, new twists and a line-up of fresh contestants ready to battle it out inside the iconic house.

This season comes with a major format change. Unlike earlier years, when episodes dropped simultaneously on television and OTT, Bigg Boss 19 will now stream on JioCinema before its Colors TV broadcast—giving OTT viewers early access.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19? The Salman Khan-hosted reality show premieres on August 24. Viewers can catch it on JioCinema at 9 pm, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Fans who want an early glimpse of the drama can stream the show on JioCinema, while traditional TV viewers can tune in daily to Colors.

As always, production designer Omung Kumar has designed the house, with new themes and surprises to challenge contestants.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 Speaking about the show’s latest twist, Salman Khan said, “I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year. Aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as excited as the audience to see how it all unfolds.”

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list Here’s the confirmed list of contestants who will be entering the house this season:

