Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch Salman Khan's show, theme, contestants and more

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand premiere on Sunday. The show is back with a fresh season, promising even more drama and entertainment. Hosted by Salman Khan, this year will see a dramatic shift in power inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 theme The theme of Bigg Boss 19 gives a political twist to the show as it will be Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss season 19 arrives with a format twist. Unlike the previous seasons that premiered simultaneously on TV and OTT, this time the OTT platform gets a head start, streaming each episode 90 minutes before the television telecast.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24.

It will be streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Viewers will have an early access, while those who prefer the traditional experience can continue watching the daily episodes on TV.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants: Report Meanwhile, several names have been reported to participate in Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, these contestants will be starring in the show:

Gaurav Khanna

Baseer Ali

Ashnoor Kaur

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Abhishek Bajaj

Shehbaz Badesha

Nehal Chudasama

Amaal Mallik

Pranit More

Kunickaa Sadanand

Farrhana Bhatt

Zeeshan Quadri

Natalia Janoszek

Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

However, makers are yet to confirm the names. The participants will be revealed during the grand premiere tonight.

Salman Khan: I’m just as kicked as you are Talking about Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan shared in a statement previously, “I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."