Bigg Boss 19: When will Pranit More re-enter the house? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 19: Comedian Pranit More left the game midway due to health concerns. He was diagnosed with dengue in the Bigg Boss house after becoming the captain of the house. As his removal left fans wondering if he would come back, recent reports claim that More will be resuming his journey in the show sooner than you think.

When will Pranit More enter Bigg Boss 19 According to the popular Bigg Boss update account, BBTak, Pranit More will make a surprising entry in the house tonight. His re-entry episode will air on Friday, bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

He will reportedly host the Pranit More Show in the Bigg Boss house.

The X account posted: “BREAKING! Pranit More entered the house, contestants were very happy seeing him back, and he hosted a THE PRANIT MORE show. Pranit is BACK and his show is BACK!”

Pranit More joins Bigg Boss 19 after dengue Going by multiple reports, More is said to enter the show as a surprising element. He is believed to enter the show through the storeroom, and a bell will ring soon after. Neelam Giri will reportedly call Kunickaa Sadanand to inform her that someone is hiding behind the shelves of the storeroom. That’s when Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna will guess that it’s none other than Pranit More.

Netizens react to Pranit More's comeback Reacting to the news of More's re-entry, fans have shared their excitement. A user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “What a news! The energy of the house just went up tenfold with #PranitMore back in action, and his show returning too. Every housemate looked genuinely happy to see him, except #FarhanaBhatt who clearly couldn’t hide her insecurity. #GauravKhanna looked the happiest though real recognizes real in #BiggBoss19.”

“Now Pranit will get more attention and strength, let's see how he will win this from now,” one predicted. Another added, “Now he will be in top 3.”

Yet another said, “He should win Bigg Boss if not GK (Gaurav Khanna).”

Someone else commented, “He is good at standup but he is not the game changer of the season uske bina bhi show interesting hai (Bigg Boss is interesting even without Pranit More).”

Upcoming eviction Meanwhile, in the house, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj were accused of violating Bigg Boss 19 rules. Mridul Tiwali, who is currently the captain of the house, came out in their support.

This Weekend Ka Vaar is likely to see double eviction in the house.