Bigg Boss 19: Where to vote for your favourite contestant as finale voting reopens for one hour

With the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale unfolding live, the competition has tightened dramatically between the season’s top contenders.

In a surprise move during the live telecast, the makers reopened the voting lines for one final hour, giving viewers one last chance to support their favourite contestant as the race narrows to Farhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna. The unexpected decision has sent fans rushing to their phones, determined to cast every last vote before the lines close for good.

The evening has already been packed with performances, emotional moments, and the return of former contestants, but it is the voting twist that has truly heightened the tension inside and outside the house. With the trophy just within reach and the competition neck-and-neck, this additional voting window could tilt the balance and determine who lifts the Bigg Boss 19 title.

Where and How to Vote for Your Favourite Contestant The final round of voting is being conducted exclusively through the JioHotstar app. Viewers who wish to support Farhana or Gaurav can follow these steps:

Download the JioHotstar app on your smartphone.

Register by entering your name, phone number, email ID, age, and date of birth. 2. Visit the Bigg Boss 19 page on the app.

3. Tap on the Vote section.

4. Select the photo of your chosen finalist.

5. Cast your votes — up to 99 votes per user.

The platform allows users to allocate all 99 votes to a single contestant, giving fans considerable influence during this final window. Originally, official voting closed at 10:00 AM on Sunday, 7 December, but the makers temporarily reopened the lines during the finale to allow the public to make the final call between the top two.