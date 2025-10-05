Bigg Boss 19: Who’s getting evicted this Weekend Ka Vaar? Here’s how to vote for your favourite contestant

Reality show Bigg Boss 19 has once again taken over television and social media, delivering high drama, emotional confrontations, and unexpected alliances every day. Airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioCinema, the show has kept fans glued to their screens — and with Weekend Ka Vaar around the corner, tension inside the house is at an all-time high.

Bigg Boss 19: Who’s nominated this week? Now in its sixth week, Bigg Boss 19 has entered a critical phase. The latest round of nominations has left eight contestants in the danger zone, each fighting to stay in the competition. This week, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama have all been nominated for eviction.

Also Read | Awez Darbar says he will never work with Amaal Mallik again

With several popular names on the list, fans have been rallying hard to save their favourites — and the voting race has become tighter than ever. The final result will be announced during this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where one contestant will have to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

The power of audience voting Audience participation has always been central to Bigg Boss, and Season 19 is no exception. Each week, viewers’ votes decide who stays and who goes — making fans an integral part of the game’s strategy.

Voting for Bigg Boss 19 takes place exclusively online through the JioCinema app, allowing viewers to save their favourite contestants from eviction.

Here’s how to vote: Download or open the JioCinema app (or log in via the website).

Search for Bigg Boss 19 or tap on the show’s banner on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Vote Now’ button — this appears only when voting lines are open.

Select your favourite contestant from the list and submit your vote. Voting lines for this week’s eviction closed on Friday (October 3) at 10 AM, and the results will now determine who continues their journey in the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Drama, twists, and wildcards This season began with 16 celebrity contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Abhishek Bajaj — each bringing their own charm and strategy.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More struggles to hold back tears as Salman schools Baseer

Adding to the drama, Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, entered as the first wildcard contestant, shaking up group equations and intensifying the competition.

What’s next in Weekend Ka Vaar As host Salman Khan prepares to return for another Weekend Ka Vaar, emotions are running high. With eight contestants facing eviction, the upcoming episode promises heated confrontations, surprises, and a few heart-to-heart moments as the game inches closer to its halfway mark.