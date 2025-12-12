Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna celebrates birthday with Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Mridul Tiwari and others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Television star and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna celebrated his birthday in a grand manner, marking heartwarming reunions with former BB housemates and 'Anupamaa' co-stars.

Gaurav's wife, Akanksha Chamola, organised a glamorous party for the actor, inviting their friends and fellow artists to the star-studded gathering.

Visuals from the birthday party show many in attendance, including Bigg Boss 19 fame Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, and Nehal Chudasama.

In an epic reunion, Gaurav Khanna was seen sharing a warm embrace with actor Kunickaa Sadanand, who arrived at the bash with her son.

Among others present were Nagma Mirajkar, Faisal Shaikh, Awez Darbar, Natalia Janoszek, Puja Banerjee, Shehbaz Badesha, and Hussain Kuwajerwala.

Gaurav Khanna's former 'Anupamaa' co-actors Muskan Bamne, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Aneri Vajani, Aurra Bhatnagar, and Sagar Parekh also joined the celebrations.

For the party, Gaurav Khanna chose a bright yellow coat, which he paired with a white shirt, white trousers, and sunglasses. His wife, Akanksha, looked stunning in a floor-length red gown.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav began his day with a visit to the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking divine blessings on his birthday. He was accompanied by Bigg Boss 19 stars Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari. Videos from the temple show the actor sharing sweets and greetings with fans and photographers.

Gaurav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 last Sunday, defeating Farhana Bhatt.

Shortly after his win, Gaurav Khanna spoke to ANI and expressed his thoughts on lifting the show's trophy.

Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person."