Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna reveals how he’ll use ₹50 lakh prize money: ‘I am an MBA graduate…’

After 105 days filled with tension, drama, laughter and tears, actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. He defeated fellow finalist Farhana Bhatt in the finale, taking home the trophy, a brand new car and cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Gaurav was asked how he plans to use the prize money. He responded that, as an MBA graduate, he would carefully consider where to invest it.

“I am an MBA. I will invest it somewhere well,” Gaurav said.

Gaurav also spoke about the emotional moment when the show's host, Salman Khan, expressed a desire to work with him. “The moment Salman sir said that GK I want to work with you main toh ro diya yaar Khushi kai asun thai (I cried, those were tears of happiness).”

‘Victory of an ordinary person’ When asked about his plans going forward, Gaurav replied, “I want to chill for some time. But I am a workaholic. If I find something good, you will see me on that.”

Dedicating his win to his supporters, Gaurav added, “I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person. People have asked him a lot of questions and taunted him a lot.”

Reflecting on his conduct in the house, he explained that he aimed to complete the show without resorting to aggression. “I wanted to stand on my own terms without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation,” he added.

The Anupamaa star also highlighted the importance of building a connection with the audience, which he believes contributed to his victory. “Many people who are connected to TV have come to the show in the past, but did not win. So I believe that I am connected to the public. So, that's why I won. Even if I am on TV or in any other profession, it doesn't matter. It is important for you to connect with your viewers,” he shared.