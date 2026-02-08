Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola reacts to trolls over viral dance video, criticizes hypocrisy

Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, is once again at the centre of social media chatter after she grooved with co-stars at a promotional event for Dil Dhokha Aur Desire. The 35-year-old actress faced social media backlash and trolling for dancing with her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan.

Rumours of marital trouble surfaced after videos of her romantic dance videos with Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan went viral. The video opens with the three walking together and proceeds to the first romantic dance sequence with Kunwar Amar. Soon after, Ali Hasan joins in and shares an intimate dance move with the ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ actress.

Later, Amar re-enters the frame and hugs Akanksha from behind. In the clips, the TV star can be seen laughing through the sequence. After Bhagyalaxmi actress' celebratory dance video went viral, she stepped in to shut down trolls.

Defending herself by highlighting the double standards in public scrutiny compared to her husband, Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola hit back at her critics shared a clip from one of her interviews on her Instagram handle. In the video, Akanksha Chamola can be heard saying that how being loyal is a bare minimum thing in a relationship. She said, “Not cheating in a relationship is such a basic thing."

On 7 February, Akanksha reposted a video by influencer Jayati Unscripted, in which she said , “Log apne saare kaam-dhandhe chhod ke Akanksha pe focused hain (People have dropped all their work and businesses and are completely focused on Akanksha).”

The influencer noted that Akanksha's every professional move seems to be under the scanner now after Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 win. Assessing the impact of Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 win on Akanksha's life she said that it seems that the actor created a “big problem” for his wife.

The influencer further questioned the hypocrisy in judgment between her and her husband. She argued that argued that even Gaurav did intimate scenes with co-actors during his stint on Anupamaa but his character or commitment was never questioned. According to the influencer, Akanksha is being judged for simply doing her job.

Akanksha reposted the clip on Instagram and wrote, “This is feminine energy at its peak.”

This online trolling follows recent reports of brewing trouble in their marriage after her cryptic Instagram post. Recently, she dismissed the chatter around separation and in an interview said, “The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion,” Bombay Times reported. She tied the knot with Gaurav Khanna almost 10 years ago.