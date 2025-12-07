Bigg Boss 19 Winner LIVE: Pranit More evicted from Top 3

Bigg Boss 19 finale show is currently underway and it started with the top five finalists of the show - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal.

The show is streaming live from 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar, with a televised broadcast on Colours TV set to begin around 10:30 PM. Voting lines closed earlier today at 10:00 AM IST.

Pranit More EVICTED from Top 3 Salman Khan announced the third person to get evicted from the house - Pranit More.

Tanya Mittal EVICTED from Top 4 Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday entered the Bigg Boss 19 house with a task that required the finalists to open briefcases labelled with their names. Inside each briefcase was a placard revealing whether the contestant was safe or not. During the game, it was revealed that Tanya was no longer safe, making her the next contestant to be eliminated.

The actors were on the show to promote their upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which is slated for release on Christmas 2025.

Amaal Mallik EVICTED from Top 5 The first contestant to be evicted from the top five was Amaal Mallik. The elimination was determined through a task in which the finalists’ family members were asked to complete a picture puzzle featuring the housemates’ faces. Once the game concluded, Salman Khan announced that Amaal had received the fewest votes among all the finalists.

