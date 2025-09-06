Bigg Boss 19: ‘Yaha par kya aap sone ke liye aaye ho?’ Salman Khan seen scolding Amaal Malik in latest teaser - Watch

Did singer Amaal Malik just get rebuked by Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan – and that too in the show itself? Yes, you heard that right.

Advertisement

In a teaser of Bigg Boss 19's latest episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar,’ Salman Khan was seen calling out Amaal for only sleeping inside the house and not showing his character energy.

“Amaal, yaha par kya aap sone ke liye aaye ho? Aap ye batane aaye hain ki asli Amaal Mallik kaun hain! Aapne bata diya (Are you here to just sleep? You are here to tell the world who is the real Amaal Mallik, right? You have done that)?”

The singer's response? A meek “no,” nodding his head.

Amaal Malik, Salman's clip goes viral A video of the clip has now also gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Salman Khan continued, telling Amaal: "What are you waiting for? The image that you had outside, its getting worse here. There were a lot of expectations that Amaal will cause a storm inside the house…it's shocking!"

Bigg Boss 19 contestants From Anupama star Gaurav Khanna to Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj — Big Boss 19 — has a star studded list as its contestants. Check the full list here.

Is Amaal Malik the highest paid contestant? Actor Gaurav Khanna is the highest-earning participant on Bigg Boss 19.

Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be around ₹8 crore.

He is best known for shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Advertisement

Khanna became a household name as Senior Inspector Kavin in CID and Anuj Kapadia in the Rupali Ganguli show Anupamaa.