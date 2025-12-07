Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna the dark horse? ‘Simple boy from Kanpur’ creates buzz ahead of finale

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna, a man often dismissed as 'invisible,' ‘too calm’ has quietly outlasted louder rivals, sailed through vote-outs, and eventually made it to the finale. With the Bigg Boss 19 finale just hours away, fan excitement has hit a fever pitch. Unofficial online voting trends have already sparked intense speculation over who could lift the trophy tonight — as early momentum appears to favour actor Gaurav Khanna.

Who is Gaurav Khanna? Known for his role of Anuj Kapadia in the TV serial Anupamaa, and for portraying Senior Inspector Kavin in CID – Gaurav Khanna is a popular television actor. He also starred opposite Yami Gautam in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, and he won Celebrity MasterChef India season 1.

Khanna – the person whom Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan had to push week after week – reminding him to be more active – has now divided audiences and sparked heated discussions.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gaurav Khanna described himself as a “simple boy from Kanpur came to Bombay with no godfather, no backing, no shortcuts just a dream he believed in more than anything.” He said every step he has taken in the industry has been his own – “built on hustle, sacrifice and a silent resilience that only a few truly understand”.

What do early voting trends show? According to widely-shared fan polls and social media trend trackers, Gaurav has emerged as the current frontrunner. Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik is reportedly close behind, securing strong digital support in the final stretch. Farhana Bhatt, a popular contestant from Kashmir, is holding the third position in these online rankings, while Tanya Mittal and Pranit More are trailing in fourth and fifth place.

Gaurav Khanna's journey in Bigg Boss 19 so far From moments of sharp intelligence, to wit and humour – Gaurav’s journey video summed up all of it. Although, Khanna might have been pushed into the background – had Farrhana, Tanya, and Amaal not constantly poked and challenged him – their pressure unlocked the layers he'd been holding back. He used those moments to show intelligence, humour, and surprising competitiveness.

Gaurav's bond with Mridul also stood out — a rare, effortless friendship built on trust and genuine respect. Though he maintained warm ties with Ashnoor, Abhishek, and Pranit, none of those connections captured the spotlight the way his dynamic with Mridul did.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale Voting lines closed at 10 AM on Sunday. So, the fate of the contestants is sealed now. Fans can only wait now for the telecast of the grand finale, which will feature, apart from host Salman Khan and the contestants, a special appearance by Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday, to promote their movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.