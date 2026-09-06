Bigg Boss 20 premieres today: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted reality show's grand launch

Bigg Boss 20 is set to begin its new season on Saturday, 6 September, with Salman Khan returning as host and JioHotstar once again getting the first window for the grand premiere.

Bigg Boss 20: When and where to watch The latest edition of the long running reality show will adopt an OTT first release strategy, continuing the viewing pattern seen in the previous season.

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Viewers will be able to watch the Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere on JioHotstar from 9 pm IST, while the television broadcast on Colors TV will begin later at 10:30 pm IST.

The reality show is continuing the OTT -first approach adopted last season,giving digital audiences the first opportunity to watch Salman introduce the contestants before the episode reaches television.

The staggered release is expected to remain one of the season's defining changes in the way viewers watch and consume Bigg Boss.

Who are the contestants of Season 20? The makers have released several promotional videos teasing some of the faces associated with the new season. One of the recent promos confirmed the participation of singer Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. Salman was also seen interacting with her in the promotional material released ahead of the premiere.

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A number of other names have been circulating in reports, although the final line-up will become clear during the grand premiere.

Isha Rikhi, who has been in the news following her separation from rapper Badshah, is among the personalities linked to the season. Faisal Khan, actor Aamir Khan's brother, Uditi Singh, reality television figure Kushal Tanwar, singer Qazi Touqueer, rapper Yung DSA, Showik Chakraborty and actor Khushi Dubey have also been named in various reports

Boxing icon Mary Kom is another high-profile icon being associated with the show. Reports have described her potential participation as one of the more unexpected additions to a line-up otherwise dominated by actors, influencers and reality television personalities.

The contestants, however, will not be the only new element.

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More about the house and theme of Season 20 This year's Bigg Boss house has been designed around the idea of duality, bringing together objects and visual elements that would ordinarily appear out of place beside one another. The setting takes inspiration from the whimsical and surreal world of Alice in Wonderland, with familiar spaces receiving deliberately unusual treatments.

The house, designed by Varsha Jain, includes fantasy-inspired installations and distinctive spaces, including a shark-themed swimming pool and a food-truck-style kitchen. The setting is intended to feel colourful, unpredictable and slightly disorienting — a visual extension of the season's broader theme.

One particular space is expected to become a major point of curiosity once the game begins.

Room No. 20 has been deliberately kept under wraps, with the makers holding back details about its purpose. Its significance is expected to unfold as the season progresses, adding another layer of uncertainty to a show that thrives on unexpected changes.

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The season's theme also appears to introduce a new twist around what has been described as an 'extra life' or 'Extra Jeevan Daan'. Salman has hinted in promotional material that the additional lease on life may not be as simple or beneficial as it initially sounds, suggesting that the opportunity could come with conditions or consequences.

The contestants, the mystery behind Room No. 20 and the real meaning of the season's new twist will begin to emerge only after the doors finally open.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.