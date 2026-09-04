Bigg Boss 20: Who is Bhagirath Bhatt? Singer denies participating in Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20 is only days away from its grand premiere. Amid this, speculations around this season's contestants continue to create a buzz on the internet. Among all, music maestro Bhagirath Bhatt's name has popped up again and again, hinting that he might be entering Salman Khan's show this time, until he dismissed it himself.

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Bhagirath Bhatt reacts to reports of starring in Bigg Boss 20 Sitarist Bhagirath Bhatt addressed the rumours around his alleged participation on Bigg Boss 20. He broke the silence after repeated questions about the same from fans. To this, he recently took to his Instagram account and said that he isn't a part of Season 20.

Bhatt wrote, "For the past few days, I've been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I'm entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity, but I want to make it clear – I am NOT going to Bigg Boss 20."

Bhatt also shared why he feels the show is not the right platform for someone like him. He explained, "Honestly, I don't think I'm made for a show like that. I'm not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I'm a believer in calm music, and peaceful music has always been my inspiration."

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He concluded by thanking his fans for their love and blessings and wrote, “Jai Siya Ram Jai Hind.”

See post:

Bhagirath Bhatt's Instagram Stories.

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt Bhagirath Bhatt's full name is Bhagirath Kumar Pankajbhai Bhatt. He was born on 31 May 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat and raised in a household deeply rooted in music and spirituality.

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Growing up in an environment where he was surrounded by devotion and classical traditions, it is said that he had an early passion towards the arts and music.

His father was Pankajkumar Dineshchandra Bhatt, who introduced him to classical music at the age of six. Bhagirath Bhatt trained himself under the guidance of some of India’s most distinguished gurus before his debut.

Achievements Bhagirath Bhatt completed his studies in music with a Gold Medal in his Bachelor’s Degree in Performing Arts (BPA) in instrumental sitar from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Performing Arts (MPA).

Over time, Bhatt built a career with a unique mix of traditional Indian classical music and contemporary cinema. He even represented India at global platforms. He is known for delivering several performances across India as well as beyond, enjoying a strong fan following.

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Besides work, Bhagirath Bhatt calls himself a deeply devotional person. He remains connected to devotional and spiritual music. It is said that he regularly attend Ram Katha, Bhagvat Katha, and Shiv Mahapuran gatherings.

In recognition of his artistic contribution in promoting Indian classical music worldwide, Bhagirath Bhatt was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (Doctor of Philosophy – Honoris Causa) by Dunster Business School in Switzerland.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.