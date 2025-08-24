Bigg Boss 2025: From Amaal Mallik to Guarav Khanna - Meet the CONFIRMED contestants in Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 19 LThe much-anticipated reality series Bigg Boss 2025, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to return with a fresh line-up of contestants from across the entertainment industry.

This year’s confirmed participants include actors, influencers, models, and entrepreneurs—each bringing their own unique appeal to the show.

Here’s a closer look at the confirmed contestants:

Ashnoor Kaur Born in 2004, Ashnoor Kaur is a well-known Indian television actress. She began her acting career in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani and went on to gain popularity through roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. She has received an Indian Telly Award and earned nominations for two ITA Awards.

Zeishan Quadri Writer, actor, director, and producer Zeishan Quadri is best known for co-writing Gangs of Wasseypur, one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed crime films. He also acted in the sequel and directed Meeruthiya Gangsters. His entry adds a creative and cinematic edge to this season.

Tanya Mittal An entrepreneur and international beauty pageant winner, Tanya Mittal started her business journey with just ₹500. Overcoming personal challenges, she built a company now worth crores and is also known for her motivational speaking.

Awez Darbar With over 30 million followers on Instagram, Awez Darbar is one of India’s most followed content creators. Known for his dance videos and entertaining reels, his presence is expected to bring energy and creativity to the Bigg Boss house.

Nagma Mirajkar A prominent beauty and lifestyle influencer, Nagma Mirajkar is known for her fashion content and travel vlogs. A social media star based in Mumbai, she has a strong following in the digital space.

Nehal Chudasama A former Miss Diva Universe, Nehal Chudasama is a model, actress, and fitness consultant. She has appeared in films such as The Holiday and Laila Majnu and describes herself as a strong contender for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Baseer Ali Baseer Ali is a television personality and actor who has appeared on shows like Splitsvilla 10 (which he won), Roadies Rising, and Ace of Space 2, where he was runner-up. He recently made his acting debut in Kundali Bhagya.

Abhishek Bajaj Abhishek Bajaj is known for his role in Student of the Year 2 and his performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. With experience in both films and television, he brings versatility to the line-up.

Gaurav Khanna An established television actor, Gaurav Khanna has featured in hit series such as CID and Anupamaa, where he plays the role of Anuj. He first rose to fame with Kumkum in 2005 and remains a household name.

Natalia Janoszek Polish actor and dancer Natalia Janoszek has worked in Indian films including War 2 and featured on international shows like Dancing With The Stars. She has admitted to being nervous about speaking Hindi on the show.

Pranit More Comedian and former radio jockey Pranit More joins Bigg Boss 2025 with plans to bring humour into the house. Known for his stand-up routines, he says his goal is to keep things light-hearted by making fun of fellow housemates.

Farhana Bhatt Farhana Bhatt is an actor from Kashmir who has appeared in supporting roles in films such as Singham Again and Laila Majnu. She has also featured in several music videos. A graduate of Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares, Farhana is also a five-time national taekwondo medallist. In the past, she has spoken openly about facing online trolling and character attacks.

Neelam Giri Neelam Giri is an Indian actress known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema and television. She made her acting debut in the film Babul, directed by Awdhesh Mishra, where her performance received positive reviews from critics. Some of her well-known projects include Babul, Ijjat Ghar, Tun Tun, and Kalakand.

Kunika Kunickaa Sadanand, popularly known simply as Kunickaa, is an Indian actress, lawyer, producer, and social activist. She is best recognised for portraying negative and comic roles in numerous Indian films.

Amaal Mallik Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik was welcomed warmly by host Salman Khan. Amaal is the brother of Armaan Mallik. In March, Amaal made headlines as he revealed his battle with clinical depression. He also opened up about the emotional strain caused by his family dynamics.