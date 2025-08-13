Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: OTT release date, judges, participants; all you need to know

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu will premiere on September 7. For the first time, commoners will join celebrities. To choose them, a pre-show called Agnipariksha will take place. Around 40 shortlisted commoners will face tough tasks and compete in teams. This season uses a Double House format at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is returning as host for the sixth time. He is reportedly paid ₹30 crore. According to veteran actor, it is the “most unpredictable Bigg Boss Telugu season”. Nagarjuna will be seen next in Coolie, releasing on August 14. The movie stars Superstar Rajinikanth.

Also Read | War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan wins hearts by paying tribute to Rajinikanth

Agnipariksha will air on Star Maa. It will start streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium on August 23.

Agnipariksha starts with about 40 shortlisted commoners facing tough tasks. They are split into three groups, judged by Abhijeet, Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi.

Each judge will pick one finalist directly, making three direct entries. The rest will face public voting, and the top two will join the finalists.

These 5 commoners then enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9 with celebrities. The challenges, inspired by shows like Roadies, will test physical, mental and emotional strength.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha participants According to multiple media reports, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha will feature several notable commoners. They reportedly include Instagram influencers like Anusha Ratnam, Dammu Sreeja, Shakib and Masked Man Hriday.

Divya Nikhitha, who runs the “Veg Fried Momo” page, and gym coach Dalia are also reportedly in the lineup. Potential candidates also include Swetha Shetty, a UK-based weightlifter, and Miss Telangana runner-up Kalki.

Other probable participants are influencers Demon Pawan and Prasanna Kumar. None of the contestants has been officially confirmed.

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu winner Actor-YouTuber Nikhil Maliyakkal won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 on December 15, 2024. He received ₹55 lakh and a car.