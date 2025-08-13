Subscribe

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: OTT release date, judges, participants; all you need to know

For the first time, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu features commoners alongside celebrities. A pre-show, Agnipariksha, will select contestants through tasks. Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as host, and notable Instagram influencers are in the lineup. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: OTT release date, judges, participants; all you need to know
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: OTT release date, judges, participants; all you need to know(Screengrab from YouTube/JioHotstar Telugu)

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu will premiere on September 7. For the first time, commoners will join celebrities. To choose them, a pre-show called Agnipariksha will take place. Around 40 shortlisted commoners will face tough tasks and compete in teams. This season uses a Double House format at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is returning as host for the sixth time. He is reportedly paid 30 crore. According to veteran actor, it is the “most unpredictable Bigg Boss Telugu season”. Nagarjuna will be seen next in Coolie, releasing on August 14. The movie stars Superstar Rajinikanth.

Agnipariksha will air on Star Maa. It will start streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium on August 23.

Agnipariksha starts with about 40 shortlisted commoners facing tough tasks. They are split into three groups, judged by Abhijeet, Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi.

Each judge will pick one finalist directly, making three direct entries. The rest will face public voting, and the top two will join the finalists.

These 5 commoners then enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9 with celebrities. The challenges, inspired by shows like Roadies, will test physical, mental and emotional strength.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha participants

According to multiple media reports, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha will feature several notable commoners. They reportedly include Instagram influencers like Anusha Ratnam, Dammu Sreeja, Shakib and Masked Man Hriday.

Divya Nikhitha, who runs the “Veg Fried Momo” page, and gym coach Dalia are also reportedly in the lineup. Potential candidates also include Swetha Shetty, a UK-based weightlifter, and Miss Telangana runner-up Kalki.

Other probable participants are influencers Demon Pawan and Prasanna Kumar. None of the contestants has been officially confirmed.

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu winner

Actor-YouTuber Nikhil Maliyakkal won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 on December 15, 2024. He received 55 lakh and a car.

The finale featured Ram Charan as the special guest, who announced the winner. Nikhil beat finalist Gautham Krishna in a close contest.

 
