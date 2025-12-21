Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner LIVE Update: Kalyan Padala is the winner of Nagarjuna hosted reality show

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 aired today, bringing an end to a 105-day journey full of drama, emotions and fierce competition among contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Live Updates The show, hosted by Nagarjuna, saw five finalists — Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Emmanuel — battling it out for the coveted trophy and prize money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner LIVE Update: Kalyan Padala takes the trophy Commoner contestant Kalyan Padala has won Bigg Boss Telugu 9, emerging as the champion of the season. He walks away with a cash prize of ₹35 lakh along with a brand new SUV. During the grand finale, host Nagarjuna announced on stage that the season’s winner would also receive the SUV as part of the prize package.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner LIVE Update: Contestants offered a golden briefcase with ₹ 20 lakh For the first time in the show’s history, the top two contestants were offered a chance to walk away with ₹20 lakh. Host Nagarjuna entered the Bigg Boss house with a golden briefcase and presented the special offer to Kalyan and Thanuja, asking if either of them wished to accept it. Both Kalyan and Thanuja chose to reject the golden briefcase deal.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner LIVE Update: Demon Pawan leaves the show Demon Pawan exited the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu finale with ₹15 lakh after choosing the cash briefcase. The contestant finished as the second runner-up of the season following a suspense-filled twist, where the top three finalists were offered a cash box worth ₹15 lakh. Pawan accepted the offer and decided to walk away with the prize money, bringing his journey in the house to an end.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner LIVE Update: Ravi Teja is here! Actors Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayati appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 to promote their upcoming film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignapthi (BMW). The promotional segment added to the buzz around the grand finale.

In a dramatic moment during the finale, host Nagarjuna sent Ravi Teja into the Bigg Boss house with a suitcase filled with cash. He asked the actor to present the offer to the ‘fantastic three’ — Kalyan, Thanuja and Demon Pawan.

Any contestant who chose to accept the cash would leave the house immediately with Ravi Teja, giving up their chance to compete for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner updates: Emmanuel is eliminated Following a light-hearted interaction with the robo dog, Nagarjuna led Naveen Polishetty and the remaining ‘fantastic four’—Thanuja, Kalyan, Emmanuel and Demon Pavan—into the garden area to reveal the next eviction. The task of announcing the decision was given to the robo dog, as the finalists stood anxiously with their eyes shut.

After several tense moments, the robo dog stopped beside Emmanuel, confirming his eviction from the house. The announcement narrowed the competition down to the ‘terrific three’: Kalyan, Thanuja and Demon Pavan.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner updates: Sanjjanaa Galrani is the 1st to be evicted Reports from the finale confirmed that Sanjjanaa Galrani was the first to be eliminated from the top five, finishing in fifth place, followed by Emmanuel in fourth place, narrowing the competition to three finalists. Demon Pavan reportedly chose to self-eliminate during the finale, taking a cash offer of ₹15 lakh, which affected the total prize distribution before the final winner was declared.

Who has emerged as the frontrunner in the Bigg Boss race? According to voting trends and fan polls ahead of the results announcement, Kalyan Padala emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 title, with many unofficial polls showing him ahead of others. Thanuja was widely tipped as the likely runner-up, while Pavan also enjoyed strong backing from viewers. Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa were seen lower in the voting charts in several online predictions.

Fan reactions for the finalists Social media and fan communities trended with mixed predictions as the finale progressed, but early indications on official voting count and public sentiment pointed to Kalyan Padala winning the title, with Thanuja Puttaswamy as runner-up. These details, however, have to be confirmed by the official announcement made during the live broadcast.