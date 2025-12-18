Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Netizens trend this contestant as the winner ahead of grand finale; find out who

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: The ongoing season of superstar Nagarjuna hosted- Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is about to wrap up. The much-awaited grand finale will air on Sunday, December 21. Ahead of the finale episode, fans have shown their support for the top finalists, predicting who might be the winner of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu finalists The finalists of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu are Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala and Emmanuel.

In the semi-final week, Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty were evicted from the house as a result of double eviction. Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Thanuja Puttaswamy, who were also nominated for eviction, joined Kalyan Padala and Emmanuel as the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Ahead of the Sunday finale, fans have declared Thanuja Puttaswamy as the possible winner of the show.

Puttaswamy enjoys immense popularity among netizens.

Her fans began trending the actor on X, formerly Twitter.

A user wrote, “I am extending my heartfelt support to Thanuja. As a Thalapthy Vijay fan, I admire her straight-forwardness, Fighting spirit, excellent argumentive spirit, respect to culture and she stood as (an) example how to behave. Started admiring Thanuja from 8th week onwards. Since in Telugu, she is the strongest woman contender till date (sic).”

“From day one to here — Thanuja didn’t just play the game, she ruled it with courage, character, and class. First lady winner of Telugu Bigg Boss,” added another.

A fan urged people to vote for her and said, “The most deserving lady contestant to become the first-ever Lady Winner in the Bigg Boss Telugu television series. Please vote for her on @JioHotstar. First lady winner of Telugu Bigg Boss.”

“I think BB team had already decided the winner, see the last 2 weeks how Kalyan footage got trimmed all the times. They will make Thanuja as winner and runner position to Kalyan and 3rd position to Demon. Commoners will be 2, 3, so we all commoners satisfy with (sic),” predicted someone else.

See posts here:

Meanwhile, the voting lines for the show are still open. It will remain open till Friday, December 19, at 11:59 PM.

Thanuja Puttaswamy's journey in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Recently, the makers dropped a promo of Thanuja Puttaswamy's journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

“This journey was not just about tasks or strategies. It was about dreams, sacrifices, tears, strength, and never giving up. From the first day to this very moment, Thanuja lived every second with her heart open—she smiled with us, cried with us, and stood strong even when it hurt the most,” read a post by Puttaswamy's team on social media.

