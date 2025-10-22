Bigg Boss 9s Priya Malik narrowly escapes major fire accident during Diwali celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Actor-poet Priya Malik, known for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 9,' had a harrowing experience on Diwali night earlier this week, when her clothes and hair caught fire while she was posing for pictures.

The actor shared that she was saved in the nick of time by her father, who acted quickly to prevent serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Malik took to her Instagram Stories to recount the horrific moment that "shocked" her and her family. The Bigg Boss alum recalled that she was standing near a diya while taking photos with her neighbours when her outfit suddenly caught fire, engulfing her "entire back from bottom to shoulders and hair bun."

She wrote, "My entire back, from bottom to shoulders and hair bun, was engulfed in flames all in a matter of moments due to a burning diya behind me. I was taking a picture with my neighbours, and before I knew it, I saw flames rising from my right shoulder and realised my entire back was on fire."

"And I'm talking engulfing flames, not just a small fire. Thankfully, my dad managed to tear apart the burning clothes, as that was the only way to escape the burns. But this incident has shocked me and our family deeply," she added.

Priya went on to share how the incident made her realise how a "simple, careless moment" can be life-threatening, admitting that it has left her deeply shaken.

"I know we all talk about fire safety and think nothing like that could ever happen to us, but last night I realised how even a simple, careless moment could've cost me my life. There is simply no way to escape fire when it's creeping up on you in flames. My Dad was a hero in that moment. I'm doing okay. I have superficial burns on my shoulders, back, and fingers," Priya wrote.

