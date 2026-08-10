Bigg Boss Bangla: Sourav Ganguly on his new innings, tips from Salman Khan and more | Interview

A new chapter for Bigg Boss is awaited to unfold in India with the upcoming Bangla edition. And who could be a better host than Bengal's own dada, Sourav Ganguly? Just like Bhai Salman Khan, Ganguly will be seen taking the calls over the weekend during 15 weeks of madness, masti and entertainment in Bigg Boss, which is set for revival on 30 August.

Sourav Ganguly to host Bigg Boss Bangla and new show With Bigg Boss Bangla set for its grand return, Live Mint caught up with Sourav Ganguly, who briefly opens up about taking on the mantle of host and joining one of Indian television's most-watched franchises.

Ganguly confirmed that he has signed up for Bigg Boss Bangla.

“Winning for India” Bigg Boss Bangla 2026 is anchored on the theme ‘Durgo Joy Shohoj Noy’.

Explaining the theme, Sourav Ganguly added, “In English, it simply means winning the house aka the show.”

"At the end of the day, after 15 weeks, you get a winner who truly wins the fortress (durgo in Bengali), the house. It isn't easy (shohoj noy in Bengali).

When asked, Dada, what the true Drugo Joy (fortress conquering) moment in his life was, he responded without wasting a second: “Winning for India.” Immediately, he brings back the memories of the 2002 NatWest Series Final at Lord's.

How Sourav Ganguly prepped for Bigg Boss Bangla Ganguly advocates rigorous discipline. He believes in continuous prep work rather than a last-minute fix when it comes to the work. Similarly, he has been keeping himself busy by watching Bigg Boss Hindi, hosted by Salman Khan.

The former Indian cricket team captain said he has been preparing for the role by watching episodes of Bigg Boss Hindi over the weekends.

So, what is that one thing that he has picked up from watching Khan?

“Ya, I just watched the rules of the game, how the individuals in the house react and what they do. I followed how the conversations happen and what was the reason behind their exit. So, basically everything.”