Bigg Boss Bangla: Sourav Ganguly on his new innings, tips from Salman Khan and more | Interview

A new chapter for Bigg Boss is awaited to unfold in India with the upcoming Bangla edition. And who could be a better host than Bengal's own dada, Sourav Ganguly? Just like Bhai Salman Khan, Ganguly will be seen taking the calls over the weekend during 15 weeks of madness, masti and entertainment in Bigg Boss, which is set for revival on 30 August.

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Sourav Ganguly to host Bigg Boss Bangla and new show With Bigg Boss Bangla set for its grand return, Live Mint caught up with Sourav Ganguly, who briefly opens up about taking on the mantle of host and joining one of Indian television's most-watched franchises.

Ganguly confirmed that he has signed up for Bigg Boss Bangla.

“Winning for India” Bigg Boss Bangla 2026 is anchored on the theme ‘Durgo Joy Shohoj Noy’.

Explaining the theme, Sourav Ganguly added, “In English, it simply means winning the house aka the show.”

"At the end of the day, after 15 weeks, you get a winner who truly wins the fortress (durgo in Bengali), the house. It isn't easy (shohoj noy in Bengali).

When asked, Dada, what the true Drugo Joy (fortress conquering) moment in his life was, he responded without wasting a second: “Winning for India.” Immediately, he brings back the memories of the 2002 NatWest Series Final at Lord's.

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How Sourav Ganguly prepped for Bigg Boss Bangla Ganguly advocates rigorous discipline. He believes in continuous prep work rather than a last-minute fix when it comes to the work. Similarly, he has been keeping himself busy by watching Bigg Boss Hindi, hosted by Salman Khan.

The former Indian cricket team captain said he has been preparing for the role by watching episodes of Bigg Boss Hindi over the weekends.

So, what is that one thing that he has picked up from watching Khan?

“Ya, I just watched the rules of the game, how the individuals in the house react and what they do. I followed how the conversations happen and what was the reason behind their exit. So, basically everything.”

Meanwhile, Sumanta Bose, the head of Entertainment Business, Hindi and Regional (East & West), JioStar, added about the show in a press note, “Bigg Boss has consistently demonstrated the power of reality entertainment to spark conversations and build deep audience engagement across markets. With Bigg Boss Bangla, we are bringing one of the country's most iconic entertainment formats to Bengal through a distinctly local lens, one that reflects the region's culture, emotions and spirit. With Sourav Ganguly leading the show and the season anchored in the thought 'Durgo Joy Shohoj Noy', audiences can expect a game where resilience, strategy and adaptability matter just as much as personality.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.