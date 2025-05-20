Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19; Sonakshi Sinha, sister Namrata wish her recovery

Shilpa Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and Bigg Boss 18 contestant, took to Instagram to share she tested positive for COVID-19. Her sister Namrata, actor Sonakshi Sinha were among others to wish her speedy recovery.

“Hello people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks,” she said.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha mentioned, "Oh god!!! Take care shilpaaa… speedy recovery." Chum Darang also wished her, stating "Get Well Soon" with a heart emoji. “Get well soon", shared Namrata.

Fans react A user commented, “Take care.” Another added, “Get well soon Shilpa maam”. One fan mentioned, “My God.... Get well soon”, and another reacted, "Oh !!! Please take care Shilpa ji and get well soon, my best wishes”.

Know about Shilpa Shirodkar Shilpa Shirodkar, 51, the popular Bollywood actress from the 1990s, made a comeback to the limelight by participating in Bigg Boss 18. She is known for Raghuveer, Aankhen, Apradhi, Bewafa Sanam among others.

After her stint on the reality show, she became highly active on social media, frequently posting updates about her everyday life.

In March, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she had lost 13-14 kg since appearing on the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. She shared the update on Instagram, captioning her post: "My #BiggBoss journey has been about growth, learning, and transformation! Enjoying the new ME!" The post quickly caught fans' attention, with many flooding the comments section to applaud her dedication and hard work.

