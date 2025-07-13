Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik accused of theft, detained at Dubai airport

Tajikistani singer, Boss-19-news-salman-khan-premiere-on-ott-first-before-airing-on-television-says-report-11752050293483.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="Bigg Boss">Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik, 21, was detained by the authorities of the Dubai International Airport shortly after landing from Montenegro on early Saturday morning. His management confirmed the development to Khaleej Times. While the latest update claims that he has been released following theft charges, reports about him being arrested are also doing the rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai Airport India Today quoted S-Line Project, who manages Abdu, saying: "First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today he will participate in the award ceremony which will be held in Dubai."

“Secondly information in media is not correct. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu Rozik and his image,” it added further.

Abdu Rozik is in Dubai to attend an award ceremony.

His team also told the news portal, “Also we will provide you with all information later on to inform Indian people. Believe us we have a lot to say regarding this issue.”

Abdu Rozik's management on theft allegations Previously, his management confirmed the news of being detained at Dubai airport. News18 quoted them: “All we can say is that we are aware he (Abdu Rozik) has been taken into custody on allegations of theft."

Advertisement

Who is Abdu Rozik Abdu is a social media sensation who stands over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiency.

He also suffered from rickets at the age of five. Later, he stopped growing. Talking about his condition, Abdu had once shared how he was bullied and mocked during his teens for his height. He said even his teachers refused to give him stationery or books as they believed it would be a waste. As a result, he could only get three years of formal education while growing up.

He is also a singer and one of the most popular social media celebrities in the Middle East and South Asia, and also a recipient of the UAE Golden Visa. Besides the showbiz industry, he is also a boxer, and an entrepreneur.

Advertisement