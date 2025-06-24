Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan's mother Saeeda dies. Former TV actor says ‘your prayers for my mother will be helpful’

Former television actor and ‘Bigg Boss 6’ contestant Sana Khan has announced the passing of her mother, Saeeda, who died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness.

Khan, known for her roles in ‘Jai Ho!’ and the web series ‘Special OPS’, shared the tragic news with her followers on Instagram.

Sana Khan Announces Death of Mother Saeeda Posting an emotional message on her Instagram Story, the former actress wrote, *"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother Mrs Saeeda has back returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition (sic)."*

Sana broke the news of her mother's death on Instagram.

Khan, who stepped away from showbiz in 2020 to embrace a more spiritual life, did not disclose the exact cause of her mother’s death. Her mother’s age and further medical details have not been revealed at this time.

She further informed her followers that the funeral prayers (Namaz-e-Janaza) would be held the same evening at the Oshiwara Qabrasthan in Mumbai, following the Isha prayer at 9:45 PM. “Your prayers for my mother will be helpful (sic),” she added.

The heartfelt message prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom expressed their sympathies and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Sana Khan had frequently spoken about her deep bond with her mother. In a widely shared 2023 Instagram video, her mother was seen tying her shoelaces, to which Khan captioned, “There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love (sic).”

Since leaving the entertainment industry, Khan has often used her social media platforms to share reflections on faith, family, and motherhood.

The passing of her mother marks a deeply personal loss, one that her fans and supporters across the world are mourning with her.