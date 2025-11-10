Bigg Boss Kannada 12 update: Chandraprabha eliminated, Kichcha Sudeep reprimands Risha-Ghilli for their behaviour

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 were marked by high drama, emotional turmoil, and a deeply unexpected turn of events.

Amid fiery discussions and the host Kichcha Sudeep’s sharp deconstruction of the week’s altercations, viewers witnessed one of the most startling exits in recent Bigg Boss history. Contestant Chandraprabha’s silent departure during the Week 6 elimination not only stunned his housemates but also left fans reeling.

Chandraprabha eliminated from the show Chandraprabha and Cockroach Sudhi found themselves at the bottom two during the eviction round. Sudhi, who had previously secured immunity during the season’s mini-finale, exercised his safety card, thereby sealing Chandraprabha’s fate.

As the announcement was made, Chandraprabha quietly walked towards the main door, offering a brief gesture of comfort to fellow contestant Rakshitha before stepping out. What followed was an eerie silence—he spoke no words, gave no parting message, and left the house without protest.

Even host Kichcha Sudeep appeared taken aback. Attempting to address the situation, Sudeep asked Chandraprabha for his thoughts, but the contestant remained composed and unresponsive.

His calmness in the face of elimination added a layer of sorrow to an already emotional evening. Sources close to the production later confirmed that Chandraprabha had been feeling overwhelmed by the show’s intensity and had expressed a desire to conclude his journey voluntarily.

Soon after his exit, reactions poured in from outside the house. Chandraprabha’s wife admitted that the news had been difficult to process. “This was a big dream for him. It’s hard to see it end this way,” she shared, reflecting the shock many fans felt.

Kichcha Sudeep addresses Risha and Gilli's fight The episode’s tension was compounded by an earlier clash between Risha and Ghilli, which had already put the house under scrutiny.

The altercation began as a light-hearted dispute over a bucket of water but escalated when Ghilli dumped Risha’s clothes in the bathroom area. Enraged, Risha retaliated, striking Ghilli on the hand.

The incident drew immediate attention from host Kichcha Sudeep, who sternly reminded both contestants of the show’s rules. “Respecting each other’s space and privacy is non-negotiable,” he warned, referencing previous seasons where physical aggression led to immediate eviction.

With Chandraprabha’s unexpected exit and Risha’s confrontation still fresh in memory, the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house stands at a crucial crossroads.