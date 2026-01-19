Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale: Gilli Nata wins, here's what he got besides the ₹50 lakh cash prize

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale: Sunday marked the end of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, the winner of the show was Gilli Nata, who received more than just the cash prize.

Gilli Nata wins Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 “Gilli Nata winner of Bigg Boss season 12,” read the official post on Colors Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 saw 18 contestants from different backgrounds this year. The show included actors, influencers, and reality TV personalities. After weeks of drama, entertainment, mental breakdowns, shifting alliances, tasks, wildcard entries, and eliminations, only six emerged as the top finalists of the season.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale Six contestants who made it to the finale episode were Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva.

Host Kiccha Sudeep declared Gilli Nata as the winner among the top 2 finalists.

Rakshita Shetty emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Kavya was the second runner-up, while Raghu became the third runner-up.

Dhanush was the first to be eliminated in the finale episode.

What did Gilli Nata win Gilli Nata took home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh along with the coveted trophy as the winner of the show. He also received a new Maruti Suzuki Invicto SUV. An additional ₹10 lakh was also gifted personally by the host, Kiccha Sudeep, as a sweet gesture.

Who is Gilli Nata Gilli Nata is a popular name in the Kannada entertainment industry. Long before lifting the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 trophy, he rose to fame with several reality shows on television. He first caught attention with Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4, finishing as the first runner-up and standing out for his effortless humour and strong stage presence.

He then expanded his career on Dance Karnataka Dance, combining entertainment with dance, showcasing his versatility beyond comedy. Together, these stints helped him to build a strong fan base on social media, which ultimately played a key role in his successful Bigg Boss journey.