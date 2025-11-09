Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 grand finale: From Anumol to Shanavas, meet the finalists of Mohanlal's show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 grand finale: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is about to conclude tonight, with the winner lifting the coveted trophy. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the show began with several participants, but only five could make it to the top finale round after a season full of drama, entertainment and unexpected twists in the game.

Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7? Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 finalists are Anumol, Aneesh, Akbar, Nevin, and Shanavas. One among them will lift the trophy.

Anumol is an actor-anchor who became the second participant to enter the Bigg Boss house. singer Akbar Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as the fifth contestant of the Mohanlal show.

Aneesh TA is a government employee who made history as the first commoner (male) to reach the Bigg Boss Malayalam grand finale episode.

Nevin is a choreographer by profession. Actor Shanavas is best known for his role as Rudran in Kumkumapoovu.

Ahead of the grand finale, contestant Noora was eliminated from the game.

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Fans continue to wonder who will be the winner of this season. While the winner will be announced around midnight, reports claim that Aneesh emerges as the leading contender to win Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. Following him closely in the race is Anumol, reportedly. Akbar, Nevin, and Shanavas are the next contenders in the race, if trends are considered.

Prize money of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 The winner of the season will reportedly take home a prize money of ₹50 lakh.

Last year, fitness trainer Jinto Bodycraft, who became the winner of Season 6, won ₹50 lakh. The same amount has been given to the winners of the past three seasons. Additionally, the first two winners also received apartments with the cash prize.

Mohanlal's fees for Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 On the other hand, a report by Filmibeat claims that host Mohanlal earned around ₹24 crore for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, which is estimated to span 100 days. The superstar has been handling the hosting duties since the first season. He has been appearing during the weekend episode, handling tasks including eliminations, interactions, and special appearances, and also sorting issues among the housemates.

Reportedly, Mohanlal's total shoot schedule for the season comes to approximately 15-20 days. However, these claims have not been confirmed by the makers of the show.