Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Final: Anumol crowned winner of Mohanlal's show, Aneesh finishes second

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Final: The Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 grand finale is currently underway. While fans eagerly wait to see who will be the winner of the season, more names have been announced for elimination.

Advertisement

Anumol is the champion of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Malayalam superstar and host Mohanlal has announced the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Anumol has been crowned the grand champion, while Aneesh, a commoner contestant, finished as the first runner-up.

Shanavas becomes second runner-up of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Shanavas has been eliminated from Mohanlal-hosted show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. He emerged as the second runner-up of the season.

Confirming the same, JioHotstar Malayalam posted, “Shanavas is the 2nd Runner-Up of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7! Congratulations, Shanavas, on an incredible journey inside the Bigg Boss house!”

Nevin and Akbar out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Among the top contenders, Nevin Cappresious and Akbar Khan were eliminated from the show. They became the first finalists to be eliminated from the game, securing their spots as the fourth and third runner-ups of the season, respectively.

Advertisement

JioHotstar Malayalam posted on social media: “Nevin Says Goodbye on the Grand Finale. Nevin is evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 on the grand finale episode — the journey ends, but the moments (and the jokes) stay with the audience.”

“Akbar Is Evicted from the Bigg Boss House. Akbar’s journey in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 comes to an end,” also confirmed the OTT platform in another post.

Currently, Aneesh TA and Anumol are battling for the winner's title.

Aneesh and Anumol have been asked to leave the Bigg Boss house ahead of the winner annoucement. They will be joining host Mohanlal on stage where the winner will be announced.

Who is Anumol? Anumol RS Karthu, popularly known as Anukutty, is an actor, anchor and content creator who became the second participant to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Advertisement

Who is Aneesh TA? Aneesh TA is a government employee and a commoner in the show. He made history as the first commoner (male) to become a finalist of the Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 grand finale kick-started with five finalists--Anumol, Aneesh, Akbar, Nevin, and Shanavas.

Reportedly, the winner of the season will receive a prize money of ₹50 lakh.