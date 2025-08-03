Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestants: Aryan Kathuria, RJ Bincy and others in Mohanlal's show; Check full list

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestants: Superstar Mohanlal made his grand entry, launching the new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 included energetic performances and shows. However, all eyes are on the contestant announcements.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiere The premiere began with the Thudarum actor sharing a glimpse of the Bigg Boss house, where housemates will be staying for the winning prize this season. He also gave a tour of the house, showcasing the grand kitchen, dining space and the bedroom inside the house.

He went on to unveil the contestants one by one.

From actor-anchor Anumol to actor-model Aryan Kathuria, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promises a whirlwind of chaos, drama, and entertainment with its diverse lineup of contestants.

The full list of contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Aneesh Tharayil- The author-farmer is the first official contestant to enter Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

Anumol- The actor-anchor became the second participant to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Aryan Kathuria- Actor and model Aryan Kathuria joined the season.

Kalabhavan Sariga- Kalabhavan Sariga is the fourth contestant to join the Bigg Boss housemates this season.

Akbar Khan- Singer Akbar Khan entered as the fifth contestant of the Mohanlal show.

RJ Bincy- RJ Bincy is the sixth contestant of the seventh season.

Oneal Sabu- The lawyer-turned-food vlogger who was rumoured to be a part of this year's Bigg Boss Malayalam, made his way into the house.