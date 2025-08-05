Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 heats up as contestants fight over first nomination

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: The most awaited reality show is making headlines since its grand premiere on streaming platform JioHotstar on August 3. Streaming 24x7 since Saturday, 10:30 PM, the seventh season of Mohanlal show returned for the seventh consecutive year with a whirlwind of chaos, drama, entertainment and a diverse lineup of contestants.

JioHotstar Malayalam dropped a teaser on ‘first nomination’ and in a post on X stated, “The first nomination of Bigg Boss Season 7!”

Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 first nomination teaser here:

A total of 20 contestants walked into the Big Boss house on Day 1, including the much-talked-about lesbian couple Aadila and Noora, who are participating as a single contestant. Just a day after their entry, Big Boss kicked of the first nomination process on August 4, which is held every Monday. In the confession room, each contestant nominated two housemates.

As per Asia Net News, given below are details about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestants who made it to the nomination list: Shaithya Santhosh Shaithya Santhosh, who appeared on the popular reality show Ammayum Makalum, is a lawyer and social media content creator.

Munshi Ranjith A comedian and actor, famous for his iconic role in the popular political satire show “Munshi,” Munshi Ranjith made his film debut in 1993 with Varnachirakukal. He also starred in Monaayi Angane Aanaayi, Naadakame Ulakam, Note Out, Mr Bean – The Laugh Riot and Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya.

Renu Sudhi Wife of late comedian Kollam Sudhi, Renu Sudhi is a model has recently been in the spotlight for her viral photoshoots and social media videos.

Nevin Cappresious A dancer, stylist, pageant coach and art director, the fashion choreographer Nevin Cappresious runs a modelling agency.

Gizele Thakral Former contestant of Bigg Boss Hindi, Bollywood actress Gizele Thakral is a model, actress and entrepreneur.

Aryan Kathuria known for his roles in films like Falimy and 1983, Aryan Kathuria is a model, actor and cricketer who was also a contestatnt in Hindi reality show DateBaazi.

Anumol Winner of the Kerala State TV award, Anumol is known for her performance in the sitcom 'Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum'.