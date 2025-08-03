Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Where and when to watch as Mohanlal set to make grand entry

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Superstar Mohanlal is back with the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The much-awaited reality show is scheduled to premiere on Sunday evening, August 3. The fresh season will bring new housemates who will be staying inside the Bigg Boss house.

Where and when to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will aire at 7 PM on Asianet.

The show will also be available online. It will be streaming on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Season 7 will mark the seventh consecutive season hosted by Mohanlal. The logo of the new season was officially launched on 21 May, on the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday in honour of his long-term association with the Malayalam version of the hit reality show.

The Hindi version is hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

After the launch, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will air episodes daily at 9:30 PM. The show will also continue its special weekend episodes which will drop at 9 PM, where host Mohanlal will interact with the housemates.

Viewers who subscribe to JioHotstar can also watch a 24x7 live stream from inside the house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 participants Meanwhile, the official list of contestants hasn’t been announced yet. The housemates will be introduced during the grand launch.

However, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about the rumoured contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 in recent weeks. Many renowned names from the Malayalam film industry, television, and digital space are being speculated as potential participants in the upcoming season.

List of rumoured participants are:

Renu Sudhi, model and wife of the late artist Kollam Sudhi

Appani Sarath, Malayalam film actor

Binny Sebastian, a doctor and television actress

Oneal Sabu, food vlogger and cultural storyteller

Akbar Khan, singer and mentor on Star Singer Season 10

Sharika, anchor of Hot Seat

Kalabhavan Sariga, actor

Shaitya Santhosh, actor

Aryan Kathuria, model and actor

Shanavas, Rudhran in actor

Niveen, choreographer

Anumol, serial actress

Bincy, radio jockey

Deepak Mohan, stand-up comedian

Aadila and Noora, a lesbian couple

Munshi Ranjith, actor