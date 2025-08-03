Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Where and when to watch as Mohanlal set to make grand entry

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Superstar Mohanlal is back with the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The much-awaited reality show is scheduled to premiere on Sunday evening, August 3. The fresh season will bring new housemates who will be staying inside the Bigg Boss house.
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will aire at 7 PM on Asianet.
The show will also be available online. It will be streaming on JioHotstar.
Bigg Boss Season 7 will mark the seventh consecutive season hosted by Mohanlal. The logo of the new season was officially launched on 21 May, on the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday in honour of his long-term association with the Malayalam version of the hit reality show.
The Hindi version is hosted by superstar Salman Khan.
After the launch, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will air episodes daily at 9:30 PM. The show will also continue its special weekend episodes which will drop at 9 PM, where host Mohanlal will interact with the housemates.
Viewers who subscribe to JioHotstar can also watch a 24x7 live stream from inside the house.
Meanwhile, the official list of contestants hasn’t been announced yet. The housemates will be introduced during the grand launch.
However, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about the rumoured contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 in recent weeks. Many renowned names from the Malayalam film industry, television, and digital space are being speculated as potential participants in the upcoming season.
List of rumoured participants are:
Renu Sudhi, model and wife of the late artist Kollam Sudhi
Appani Sarath, Malayalam film actor
Binny Sebastian, a doctor and television actress
Oneal Sabu, food vlogger and cultural storyteller
Akbar Khan, singer and mentor on Star Singer Season 10
Sharika, anchor of Hot Seat
Kalabhavan Sariga, actor
Shaitya Santhosh, actor
Aryan Kathuria, model and actor
Shanavas, Rudhran in actor
Niveen, choreographer
Anumol, serial actress
Bincy, radio jockey
Deepak Mohan, stand-up comedian
Aadila and Noora, a lesbian couple
Munshi Ranjith, actor
Aneesh, the commoner of this season